IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show agents found trove of classified docs

  • Now Playing

    Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down AG Garland's bombshell request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    05:42

  • Doug Mastriano did not answer questions during Jan. 6 interview

    01:49

  • Republicans express anger on Mar-a-Lago raid, with some notable exceptions

    04:34

  • 'Getting away with murder' GOP state legislatures are passing extremist policies

    07:01

  • Democratic senators facing tough elections tout passage of health care and climate bill

    01:45

  • Doug Mastriano to meet virtually with Jan. 6 committee

    02:01

  • Sen. Sinema opposes provision closing tax loophole in reconciliation bill

    02:05

  • Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill

    01:31

  • Rep. Steny Hoyer on Senate climate and tax deal: 'If the Senate passes it, we'll pas it'

    05:48

  • Sen. Baldwin's confidence in same-sex marriage bill passing in Senate: '8 or 9' out of 10

    03:46

  • 'I had terrible nightmares' Indianapolis family shares encounter with random gun violence

    03:00

  • Bannon found guilty by jury on both contempt of Congress counts

    04:23

  • 'Donald Trump lit the match' Former DHS Secretary on Trump's actions during Jan 6

    10:25

  • State senator Gutierrez on Uvalde response, 'It's a bigger story of neglect'

    05:43

  • 'They all knew better' Mark Leibovich's new book takes you inside Trump's inner circle

    07:59

  • 'Failure is not an option' Rep. Pressley on House abortion bills unlikely to pass Senate

    03:57

  • 'This bill will save lives...more needs to be done' Sen. Rosen on gun legislation

    06:47

  • Families impacted by gun violence say Bipartisan Safety Communities Act alone is not enough

    03:24

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

Katy Tur

Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion

04:16

NBC News has obtained the warrant in the search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The former president was under suspicion for concealment, removal or mutilation, gathering, transmitting or losing national defense information and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in Federal investigations. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports. Aug. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down AG Garland's bombshell request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    05:42

  • Doug Mastriano did not answer questions during Jan. 6 interview

    01:49

  • Republicans express anger on Mar-a-Lago raid, with some notable exceptions

    04:34

  • 'Getting away with murder' GOP state legislatures are passing extremist policies

    07:01

  • Democratic senators facing tough elections tout passage of health care and climate bill

    01:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All