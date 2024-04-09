IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump 'lies' and will do 'whatever he needs' to get back into office: Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Katy Tur

Trump 'lies' and will do 'whatever he needs' to get back into office: Sen. Tammy Duckworth

05:43

The Biden campaign released a new ad featuring a Texas woman who was denied abortion care amid her high-risk pregnancy. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., weighs in on the issue just after Arizona's Supreme Court upheld a near-total abortion ban.April 9, 2024

