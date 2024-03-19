IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court
March 19, 2024

Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court

02:51

Lawyers for former President Trump filed a brief to the Supreme Court outlining their argument that he should have immunity for acts he took as president. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on the filing and arguments Trump's lawyers are making.March 19, 2024

