Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court

‘Begging for cash’: Steele on Trump’s various attempts to collect money04:44
- Now Playing
Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court02:51
- UP NEXT
'I'm not perfect': Kari Lake on past statements spurning other Arizona Republicans02:49
'I’m pissed!': Former Trump Aide Navarro is 'afraid' surrendering to prison02:17
Baker: Trump’s attacks on Jewish voters are ‘remarkable but not surprising’ given previous rhetoric09:59
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison02:12
Prosecution in Trump hush money case 'excited and ready': Fmr. fed. prosecutor07:25
Ohio GOP politics trending in 'very Trumpian way': Fmr. Rep. Jolly06:12
Trump will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get this cash07:54
Pence believes Trump is ‘walking away from our conservative agenda’: Marc Short05:00
'Very close' high-stakes Ohio Senate primary heating up08:49
Pres. Biden growing angry & anxious about re-election effort07:48
2024 Campaign, 'Bloodbath,' and Trump’s Legal Cases12:19
Trump's comments on threats to democracy are 'ultimate art of projection': Michael Dowd05:48
Supreme Court to decide on controversial immigration law soon04:01
'Road to Donald Trump’s financial demise': AG James could seize properties05:24
Kasich: 'When it comes to Trump and his rhetoric there's no bounds'06:12
'Imperative' American people know Trump means bloodbath 'literally': Fmr. Rep. Max Rose06:24
Support for abortion access includes 'a lot of Republicans': Michael Steele09:41
Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case07:23
‘Begging for cash’: Steele on Trump’s various attempts to collect money04:44
- Now Playing
Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court02:51
- UP NEXT
'I'm not perfect': Kari Lake on past statements spurning other Arizona Republicans02:49
'I’m pissed!': Former Trump Aide Navarro is 'afraid' surrendering to prison02:17
Baker: Trump’s attacks on Jewish voters are ‘remarkable but not surprising’ given previous rhetoric09:59
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison02:12
Play All