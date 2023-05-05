- Now Playing
Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'03:28
- UP NEXT
Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case48:26
Trump insults attorney, confuses E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife in deposition video03:01
Trump distances himself from GOP ahead of 2024 run05:08
Trump under oath! Confronted with ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in civil rape trial03:47
Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry06:38
Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction02:36
Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy02:22
DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues 'wave of new subpoenas': NYT06:15
Guilty: MAGA militia faces prison after Trump said ‘stand by’: Melber report10:07
For Trump, GOP primary debates a question of risk versus reward04:39
Trump town hall: How the media covers a seditious presidential candidate06:58
Newly revealed text confirms Tucker Carlson is also privately racist06:57
Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in court07:21
Joe: The defenses Trump's lawyers are using are out of the bad old days07:47
Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope03:00
Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us11:43
How Trump's pattern of behavior strengthens E. Jean Carroll's case against him05:25
Friend testifies E. Jean Carroll called minutes after alleged Trump assault06:14
Trump assault accuser Jessica Leeds on taking the stand in E. Jean Carroll's Trump rape civil trial08:04
- Now Playing
Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'03:28
- UP NEXT
Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case48:26
Trump insults attorney, confuses E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife in deposition video03:01
Trump distances himself from GOP ahead of 2024 run05:08
Trump under oath! Confronted with ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in civil rape trial03:47
Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry06:38
Play All