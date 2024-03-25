IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches
March 25, 202402:45

Former President Trump is attending a hearing in the hush money case against him in New York. NBC News' Tom Winter reports on the motions being made for a potential delay and documents to be reviewed in the case. This comes as Trump's deadline to post bond judgment in his civil fraud trial closes in.March 25, 2024

