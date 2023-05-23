IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump appears virtually in hush money case hearing

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 87

    00:38

  • Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'

    05:20

  • NJ Gov. Murphy on abortion fight: 'Everything is on the table'

    05:15

  • Intruder entered National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s home

    02:50

  • Biden to end Asia trip early to return for debt ceiling negotiations

    02:59

  • Work requirements for federal aid programs brought into debt limit negotiations

    02:08

  • Durham report on handling of Trump-Russia investigation released to public

    02:54

  • NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'

    11:29

  • Mexican cities face crowded streets after migrants turned away at southern border

    03:12

  • 'I will not resign': Rep. Santos after 13-count federal indictment

    02:57

  • Why Trump was found liable for sexual abuse but not rape in E. Jean Carroll trial

    01:24

  • Carroll's attorneys argued 'Access Hollywood' tape was Trump's confession

    05:10

  • How the verdict in E. Jean Carroll case impacts Trump politically

    03:48

  • Katy Tur reads verdict: Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    03:33

  • Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'

    03:28

  • 'Godfather of AI' on regulating artificial intelligence: 'things are incredibly uncertain'

    08:05

  • Friend of E. Jean Carroll testifies about phone call after alleged Trump attack

    02:41

  • Sen. Whitehouse on GOP debt ceiling tension: 'They're just going to have to back off'

    06:00

  • Sen. Murphy on social media bill: 'Parents...are desperate for more protection'

    06:33

Katy Tur

Trump appears virtually in hush money case hearing

02:37

Former President Donald Trump appeared virtually in court for the first time since he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts including falsifying business records for hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. May 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump appears virtually in hush money case hearing

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 87

    00:38

  • Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'

    05:20

  • NJ Gov. Murphy on abortion fight: 'Everything is on the table'

    05:15

  • Intruder entered National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s home

    02:50

  • Biden to end Asia trip early to return for debt ceiling negotiations

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All