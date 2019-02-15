Tribe on national emergency: The only emergency is that Trump was a 'bad negotiator'06:07
Harvard Law School Professor, Laurence Tribe, joins Katy Tur to discuss the legal process surrounding declaring a national emergency and what could happen next.
Donald Trump's 'political emergency'07:16
Can Democrats fight Trump's wall?04:03
Tribe on national emergency: The only emergency is that Trump was a 'bad negotiator'06:07
Big Question: If Trump didn't need to declare a national emergency, why did he?02:21
Justice Department pushes back on McCabe account of Russia probe01:41
A look into border crossings in the Rio Grande Valley04:39