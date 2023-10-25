Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations05:06
Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'06:48
Fmr. FBI Agent on Maine mass shooter manhunt: 'Time is very limited to try and find him'05:19
- Now Playing
Top House Democrat reacts to Johnson Speaker election: 'I'm going to take him at his word'03:34
- UP NEXT
After 20 days without a speaker, Rep. Buck says Emmer 'has some hurdles to overcome'05:31
Cohen testifies that Trump would come up with his own net worth estimations02:36
Experts weigh in on 'Byzantine and complicated' hostage releases by Hamas02:57
'We hope to see more' Former Israel Prime Minister on hostage release08:26
‘Active communication’ continues for recovery of American hostages, Kirby says02:34
What we know about the two hostages released by Hamas04:29
Biden pledges full support to American hostages released from Hamas01:43
Netanyahu advisor on American hostage release: 'all of us in Israel celebrate with them'11:38
Netanyahu adviser: Hamas releasing hostages doesn't mean it's humanitarian03:26
Scenes from West Bank as violence from Israel-Hamas war continues03:17
At least two drones targeted U.S. forces in Syria02:27
Netanyahu advisor on why aid is not getting to Gaza, 'We have to have assurances'10:40
Protests erupt across Middle East after Gaza hospital blast02:27
Rep. Ken Buck thinks Jordan 'loses more votes' for speaker in a second round05:34
Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack04:10
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon while covering Israel-Hamas war01:25
Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations05:06
Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'06:48
Fmr. FBI Agent on Maine mass shooter manhunt: 'Time is very limited to try and find him'05:19
- Now Playing
Top House Democrat reacts to Johnson Speaker election: 'I'm going to take him at his word'03:34
- UP NEXT
After 20 days without a speaker, Rep. Buck says Emmer 'has some hurdles to overcome'05:31
Cohen testifies that Trump would come up with his own net worth estimations02:36
Play All