IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

    01:56

  • Conservatives take down rules vote on gas stove bills amid debt deal feud

    01:42

  • Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'

    07:16

  • Convicted spy Robert Hanssen dies in federal prison

    00:33

  • Advocacy group forms to support pilots who report UFOs

    01:52

  • Leading voice in A.I. says technology 'Could be dangerous for many people on this planet'

    05:46

  • Uma Thurman and Akilah King talk making childcare 'more equitable for all children'

    07:11

  • Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison to serve 11-year sentence

    02:52

  • Breaking down the Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    02:12

  • White House on debt ceiling: 'we're not at the final agreement yet' as default looms

    08:40

  • Trump appears virtually in hush money case hearing

    02:37

  • NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 87

    00:38

  • Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'

    05:20

  • NJ Gov. Murphy on abortion fight: 'Everything is on the table'

    05:15

  • Intruder entered National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s home

    02:50

  • Biden to end Asia trip early to return for debt ceiling negotiations

    02:59

  • Work requirements for federal aid programs brought into debt limit negotiations

    02:08

  • Durham report on handling of Trump-Russia investigation released to public

    02:54

  • NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'

    11:29

Katy Tur

Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

02:51

Thousands have been evacuated from Kherson after Kakhovka dam was destroyed. Sky News’ Alex Crawford reports on the rescue efforts. June 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

    01:56

  • Conservatives take down rules vote on gas stove bills amid debt deal feud

    01:42

  • Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'

    07:16

  • Convicted spy Robert Hanssen dies in federal prison

    00:33

  • Advocacy group forms to support pilots who report UFOs

    01:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All