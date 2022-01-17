The troubling connection between Veterans and extremist militias
New information shows that the Oath Keepers and other right-wing militias used knowledge and tactics that shared similarities to US military and law enforcement procedures. Katy Tur spoke with former FBI special agent Clint Watts to talk about the way extremist groups recruit ex-military members and how some are pushing back.Jan. 17, 2022
