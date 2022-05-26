Texas police now say no armed officer on duty when school shooting began, raise more questions

- UP NEXT
David Frum: Things changed a lot for the worse since Sandy Hook09:21
Texas officials detail timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response05:42
Rev. Al: I think the president is legitimately angry on guns08:03
Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'10:26
New questions about police response to school massacre06:35
Meacham: Nobody is talking about taking everything away10:22
Joe: What Beto said to reporters is supported by the majority of Americans08:51
Joe: Doing nothing to stop this ongoing carnage is a sin06:20
Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting06:08
Abbott: Gunman posted on Facebook about shooting grandmother, elementary school01:24
Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket06:41
Watch: Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas governor at shooting news conference02:41
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
Students Demand Action member 'extremely frustrated' by lawmaker inaction after school shootings02:21
Texas State Sen. Gutierrez recalls 'uncontrollable crying' of parents of school shooting victims06:16
'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable08:54
Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director08:35
Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage08:21
Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting08:03
At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school05:17
