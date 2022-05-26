IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    David Frum: Things changed a lot for the worse since Sandy Hook

    09:21

  • Texas officials detail timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:42

  • Rev. Al: I think the president is legitimately angry on guns

    08:03

  • Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'

    10:26

  • New questions about police response to school massacre

    06:35

  • Meacham: Nobody is talking about taking everything away

    10:22

  • Joe: What Beto said to reporters is supported by the majority of Americans

    08:51

  • Joe: Doing nothing to stop this ongoing carnage is a sin

    06:20

  • Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting

    06:08

  • Abbott: Gunman posted on Facebook about shooting grandmother, elementary school

    01:24

  • Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket

    06:41

  • Watch: Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas governor at shooting news conference

    02:41

  • Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything

    09:17

  • Students Demand Action member 'extremely frustrated' by lawmaker inaction after school shootings

    02:21

  • Texas State Sen. Gutierrez recalls 'uncontrollable crying' of parents of school shooting victims

    06:16

  • 'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable

    08:54

  • Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director

    08:35

  • Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage

    08:21

  • Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting

    08:03

  • At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school

    05:17

Katy Tur

Texas police now say no armed officer on duty when school shooting began, raise more questions

04:21

During a news conference, officials from Texas Department of Public Safety contradicted earlier statements that an armed school officer was at Robb Elementary when the shooting began. This information comes amid heavy scrutiny of police response to the attack.May 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    David Frum: Things changed a lot for the worse since Sandy Hook

    09:21

  • Texas officials detail timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:42

  • Rev. Al: I think the president is legitimately angry on guns

    08:03

  • Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'

    10:26

  • New questions about police response to school massacre

    06:35

  • Meacham: Nobody is talking about taking everything away

    10:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All