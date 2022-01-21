IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with making threats against election officials in Georgia after he posted a Craigslist ad calling for someone to shoot officials he mentioned by name. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Jan. 21, 2022

