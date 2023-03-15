IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors for Trump hush-money probe

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Texas birth control ruling could 'set a precedent' for other drugs, legal expert says 

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes on Tiktok: Social media has 'changed the dynamic in very scary ways'

    03:56

  • East Palestine resident reacts to Norfolk Southern hearing

    03:37

  • 'I am watching all my family members get sick' East Palestine resident on region's safety

    03:20

  • McConnell being treated for concussion after falling in D.C.

    01:53

  • 'This election is for all the marbles' Wisconsin Supreme Court race heats up

    03:17

  • Two Americans returned to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping

    05:15

  • Two Americans returned to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping

    05:15

  • White House 'closely following' reports of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

    02:52

  • Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in states where GOP attorneys general object

    02:45

  • Special counsel asks judge to compel Pence to testify before grand jury

    02:22

  • Tucker Carlson says he has access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video footage

    02:57

  • NYT: Georgia grand jury forewoman says indictments in election probe 'not a short list'

    06:59

  • East Palestine Mayor on derailment aftermath: 'We're in this for a long haul'

    07:03

  • 'We have crowdsourced the invasion of aliens' Neil deGrasse Tyson on flying objects

    04:49

  • John Kirby on unidentified flying objects: 'We're still learning things'

    08:42

  • 3 students are victims of deadly Michigan State University shooting

    04:28

  • Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan D.A. for 15th time

    03:18

  • Rep. Ro Khanna on ChatGPT and the rise of AI 'It needs to be used thoughtfully'

    04:35

Katy Tur

Texas birth control ruling could 'set a precedent' for other drugs, legal expert says 

04:14

Katy Tur spoke with Mary Ziegler, University of California Davis Law Professor and abortion law expert, about the Texas case that may limit access to the abortion drug mifepristone March 15, 2023

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors for Trump hush-money probe

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Texas birth control ruling could 'set a precedent' for other drugs, legal expert says 

    04:14
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes on Tiktok: Social media has 'changed the dynamic in very scary ways'

    03:56

  • East Palestine resident reacts to Norfolk Southern hearing

    03:37

  • 'I am watching all my family members get sick' East Palestine resident on region's safety

    03:20

  • McConnell being treated for concussion after falling in D.C.

    01:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All