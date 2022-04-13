Suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting arrested

- Now Playing
Suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting arrested04:59
- UP NEXT
'This is a big day' Biden administration unveils new ghost gun regulations07:00
No convictions in trial of four men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor02:29
AG Merrick Garland tests positive for Covid00:30
"Weapons, weapons, and weapons." Poroshenko on what Ukraine needs to end the war08:07
Inside China's Russian sympathy campaign05:17
'It all tied back to the high school' NJ school tied to 65 cases of rare brain tumors04:37
Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol01:59
Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'05:39
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level03:04
'Our only escape route was bombed and shelled' The harrowing journey to help refugees04:42
Sen. Chris Coons: Expelling Russia from the G20 would 'send a forceful signal'07:02
'You have to kill the economy to rescue it' Fed announces interest rate hike04:14
Fed raises interest rates for first time in three years04:21
'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees08:28
'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent04:41
'Don't be afraid' Former Ukrainian Parliament Member urges US Biden to travel to Ukraine05:42
Experts call for more US action for Ukrainian refugees: 'It's that tipping point.'04:21
'We cannot imagine how it's possible.' Deputy Mayor of Mariupol on humanitarian crisis.06:33
'This is about humanity' Ukrainian Politician on why Ukraine needs a no-fly zone09:18
- Now Playing
Suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting arrested04:59
- UP NEXT
'This is a big day' Biden administration unveils new ghost gun regulations07:00
No convictions in trial of four men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor02:29
AG Merrick Garland tests positive for Covid00:30
"Weapons, weapons, and weapons." Poroshenko on what Ukraine needs to end the war08:07
Inside China's Russian sympathy campaign05:17
Play All