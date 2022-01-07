Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates
02:43
Share this -
copied
The Supreme Court heard over three hours of arguments for cases related to the Biden administration's proposed Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates for employers and appeared unlikely to allow their enforcement. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates
02:43
UP NEXT
Tur: The GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 happened immediately — and it's only getting worse
03:50
Why didn't President Biden say this before?
02:38
Rep. Kinzinger on "painting the picture" of January 6th
10:12
Prince Andrew to argue 2009 settlement protects him against legal action from Giuffre