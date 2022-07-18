IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    State senator Gutierrez on Uvalde response, 'It's a bigger story of neglect'

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    'They all knew better' Mark Leibovich's new book takes you inside Trump's inner circle

    07:59

  • 'Failure is not an option' Rep. Pressley on House abortion bills unlikely to pass Senate

    03:57

  • 'This bill will save lives...more needs to be done' Sen. Rosen on gun legislation

    06:47

  • Families impacted by gun violence say Bipartisan Safety Communities Act alone is not enough

    03:24

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

  • 19 found guilty on all charges in 2015 Paris attack trial

    03:07

  • 'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

    04:58

  • 'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals

    11:02

  • 'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony

    09:28

  • 'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    12:19

  • 'I'm preparing for a very hard, long, fight' Jim Obergefell on a post-Roe America

    05:05

  • 'We are not going to be able to hold the line' Protecting abortions is moving to states

    05:35

  • Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing

    06:49

  • Jan. 6 hearings to move to July: 'It's important we allow the American people to process'

    04:32

  • Rep. Raskin: 'A lot of people believe in democracy and are willing to stand up for it'

    02:38

  • Jan 6th hearings Day 4: Breaking down Shaye Moss's emotional testimony

    12:08

  • Former FBI Official: Jan 6. Hearings show 'what accountability might look like'

    09:45

  • Rep. Aguilar on Jan 6 Hearings: 'We need to speak to a broader audience'

    06:15

  • 'We are at a time of war' Biden advisor on his message to oil companies

    06:45

Katy Tur

State senator Gutierrez on Uvalde response, 'It's a bigger story of neglect'

05:43

Katy Tur spoke with Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez to talk about the new report that shows failures of law enforcement during the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX.July 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    State senator Gutierrez on Uvalde response, 'It's a bigger story of neglect'

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    'They all knew better' Mark Leibovich's new book takes you inside Trump's inner circle

    07:59

  • 'Failure is not an option' Rep. Pressley on House abortion bills unlikely to pass Senate

    03:57

  • 'This bill will save lives...more needs to be done' Sen. Rosen on gun legislation

    06:47

  • Families impacted by gun violence say Bipartisan Safety Communities Act alone is not enough

    03:24

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All