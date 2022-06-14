IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur

Senators move forward with bipartisan gun law framework

02:51

A bipartisan group of senators is continuing to work on their framework for new gun laws as more Republican senators voice support for the potential plan. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.June 14, 2022

