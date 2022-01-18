Senate Democrats force debate on voting rights reform
Senate Democrats have moved forward to force a floor debate and vote on their voting rights reform legislation even as they face a filibuster from Republicans without changing Senate rules. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 18, 2022
Senate Democrats force debate on voting rights reform
