IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not run for re-election

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    'A long time coming' Inside Google's anti-trust trial

    08:28

  • IRS special agent testifies to House GOP on Hunter Biden investigation

    01:50

  • Unpacking a landmark impeachment trial in Texas: Whistleblowers testify

    02:38

  • Police announce possible sighting of escaped Pennsylvania prisoner

    02:40

  • Special counsel will seek indictment of Hunter Biden by end of September

    01:35

  • Video shows convicted murderer climbing wall to escape Pennsylvania prison

    04:16

  • Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

    03:12

  • 'Tremendous hope' Parent of Parkland victim on Biden's new gun regulation proposal

    06:34

  • Council of Economic Advisers chairman on 'disinflation': why consumer spending is up

    04:25

  • 'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

  • Gainesville, FL Mayor on Hurricane Idalia: 'We came out on the better end of this'

    04:34

  • Police: Motive in deadly UNC shooting still under investigation

    05:05

  • 'It was terrifying': UNC students react to police lockdown

    01:47

  • UNC campus on lockdown after report of shots fired

    03:31

  • Rudy Giuliani speaks following booking at Fulton County jail

    07:30

  • Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34

  • Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  • Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

    01:33

Katy Tur

Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not run for re-election

01:50

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced that he will not run for re-election in 2024. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on the latest.Sept. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not run for re-election

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    'A long time coming' Inside Google's anti-trust trial

    08:28

  • IRS special agent testifies to House GOP on Hunter Biden investigation

    01:50

  • Unpacking a landmark impeachment trial in Texas: Whistleblowers testify

    02:38

  • Police announce possible sighting of escaped Pennsylvania prisoner

    02:40

  • Special counsel will seek indictment of Hunter Biden by end of September

    01:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All