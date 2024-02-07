IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Secy. Blinken says toll of Israel's military action is 'too high' in Gaza

Secy. Blinken says toll of Israel's military action is 'too high' in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a press conference from Tel Aviv after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu as he tries to advance talks on a cease-fire and more aid for the Gaza Strip. Blinken told Netanyahu that the daily toll its military operations takes on innocent civilians remains "too high" in Gaza. Feb. 7, 2024

