Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Katy Tur
Scooter Libby pardon: Joe Wilson, husband of Valerie Plame, speaks out
Former ambassador for Iraq, Joe Wilson, speaks with MSNBC’s Katy Tur about why the pardon of former Dick Cheney aide Scooter Libby is problematic, saying it’s a sign that neo-conservatives, who “drove this country to a false war in 2003” and wants to now again push for war in Iran, are back in the fold of U.S. politics.
Katy Tur
Avenatti: The President lied to the American people about knowledge of Stormy Daniels payment05:33
Alan Dershowitz: ‘Perjury traps’ could await Trump if interviewed04:14
Big Question: Does Trump’s legal shakeup mean he's going to war with Mueller?02:50
What happens if President Trump is subpoenaed?04:13
Mueller’s team ‘just doesn’t leak’, fmr. FBI Official04:38
Fmr. Amb: Opportunity for rebirth of State Dept. under Pompeo02:28
Play All