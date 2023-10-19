IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    State Department confirms 32 Americans are dead in the Israel-Hamas war

    00:47

  • Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is ‘critically important’ to getting out of ‘rut’

    08:22

  • Sen. Warner: ‘I am confident’ in intel showing ‘Israel was not the source’ of bombed Gaza hospital

    06:20

  • Doctors Without Borders: ‘virtually impossible’ to run Gaza hospitals, ‘situation is catastrophic’

    03:54

  • Adm. Stavridis: Israel is likely preparing a ground invasion

    08:56

  • WH: Biden will send a message to American people about supporting Ukraine, Israel

    02:22

  • Biden showed 'incredible moral courage' during Israel trip, says son of Elie Wiesel

    10:59

  • This uplifted the spirit of every Israeli: Frontline responder on meeting Biden

    11:44

  • 'Incredibly powerful': Senator on meeting with families of Israeli hostages

    09:51

  • Richard Engel: Israeli strikes intensify after Biden departs Israel

    03:44

  • Biden offers example of recent U.S. past in cautioning Israel on revenge

    09:38

  • The Last Thing: Community Heartbroken

    02:11

  • Family member of hostage who fought Hamas terrorists speaks out

    08:52

  • Biden’s message in Israel: ‘Don’t be consumed by rage’

    04:31

  • ‘No good options’ for what’s next in Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israeli adviser

    08:56

  • Pres. Biden’s trip to Israel amid protests over hospital blast

    05:34

  • DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:29

  • See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43

  • Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53

Katy Tur

Scenes from West Bank as violence from Israel-Hamas war continues

03:17

Sky News' Stuart Ramsay reports from the occupied West Bank where small groups are targeting Israeli forces, praying on the streets for the people of Gaza and sharing their views on the Israel-Hamas war. Oct. 19, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    State Department confirms 32 Americans are dead in the Israel-Hamas war

    00:47

  • Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is ‘critically important’ to getting out of ‘rut’

    08:22

  • Sen. Warner: ‘I am confident’ in intel showing ‘Israel was not the source’ of bombed Gaza hospital

    06:20

  • Doctors Without Borders: ‘virtually impossible’ to run Gaza hospitals, ‘situation is catastrophic’

    03:54

  • Adm. Stavridis: Israel is likely preparing a ground invasion

    08:56

  • WH: Biden will send a message to American people about supporting Ukraine, Israel

    02:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All