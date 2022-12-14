IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sandy Hook survivor 10 years later: 'We have so much further to go'

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Denmark's largest bank will pay $2 billion after pleading guilty to defrauding U.S. banks

    01:53

  • 'Russia is losing on every front' Ian Bremmer on what prisoner swap means for Russia

    05:40

  • 'The results speak for themselves.' Shift to four-day workweek shows higher profits

    04:51

  • German police arrest dozens who allegedly plotted to overthrow government

    02:47

  • WaPo: Special counsel subpoenas local officials in Trump investigation

    01:46

  • Runoff candidates campaign across Georgia ahead of election

    05:58

  • Rep. Gottheimer on incoming GOP-led House: 'Looking for the places we can work together'

    04:50

  • 'A sad violin of behavior' Kara Swisher talks Twitter's turmoil

    05:27

  • NYT: DOJ seeking to question Pence as witness in Jan. 6 investigation

    06:50

  • Supreme Court allows release of Trump’s tax records to House Democrats

    01:58

  • Sen. Graham testifies in Georgia election probe

    01:38

  • 'She triggered a revolution' Douglas Brinkley on Rachel Carson's environmental legacy

    05:58

  • 'Things are getting buggier' Inside Twitter's turmoil

    05:18

  • Cecile Richards: Voters 'soundly defeated abortion bans' in midterms

    07:58

  • 'Election workers delivered for democracy' Chris Krebs on midterm election security

    04:38

  • 'A lot of people said we couldn't do what we did' Becca Balint on her historic VT victory

    03:03

  • Fetterman campaign asks judge to count mail-in ballots regardless of marked date

    02:44

  • Economy is a top issue for voters. Here's what history tells us about voting on it.

    04:34

  • Arrests made in catalytic converter theft ring involving half a billion worth of stolen parts

    01:35

Katy Tur

Sandy Hook survivor 10 years later: 'We have so much further to go'

07:43

Katy Tur spoke with Sandy Hook Elementary School Librarian about healing a decade after tragedy and what she wants to see change in the fight against gun violence.Dec. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sandy Hook survivor 10 years later: 'We have so much further to go'

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Denmark's largest bank will pay $2 billion after pleading guilty to defrauding U.S. banks

    01:53

  • 'Russia is losing on every front' Ian Bremmer on what prisoner swap means for Russia

    05:40

  • 'The results speak for themselves.' Shift to four-day workweek shows higher profits

    04:51

  • German police arrest dozens who allegedly plotted to overthrow government

    02:47

  • WaPo: Special counsel subpoenas local officials in Trump investigation

    01:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All