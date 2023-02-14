IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Incomprehensible': Sandy Hook shooting survivor experiences second mass shooting at MSU

Jackie Matthews, A Michigan State University student and Sandy Hook shooting victim, speaks out on a TikTok she posted following the shooting at her university, and the “incomprehensible” feeling of witnessing two school mass shootings. She calls for action on gun legislation and says, “we can no longer provide just love and prayers.” Feb. 14, 2023

Play All