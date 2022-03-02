Russian Defense Ministry announces 500 troops dead in Ukraine as Putin cracks down on dissent
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that nearly 500 troops have died so far in its war against Ukraine, and Putin appears to be expanding the crackdown on dissent by taking a radio station critical to the invasion off the air. NBC's Kier Simmons reports. March 2, 2022
