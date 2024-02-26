IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Russia using bots and fake accounts to interfere in U.S. and European elections
Feb. 26, 202403:32
    Russia using bots and fake accounts to interfere in U.S. and European elections

    03:32
Russia is using fake online accounts and bots to begin spreading disinformation and damage President Biden and fellow Democrats ahead of the 2024 election, according to former U.S. officials and cyber experts.Feb. 26, 2024

