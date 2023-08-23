IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani speaks following booking at Fulton County jail

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34

  • Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  • Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

    01:33

  • Questions still remain after Maui fires: 'We don't have all the facts available'

    04:27

  • Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

    05:37

  • Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'

    06:20

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:02

  • ‘Lahaina is not for sale’: Maui wildfire survivor to real estate developers

    03:30

  • 'There is no 'next place'' Maui resident on why fires are so devastating for residents

    12:32

  • 'Our generation is angry' David Hogg on new PAC supporting younger candidates

    04:21

  • 'It looks apocalyptic' Maui resident describes experience with deadly wildfires

    04:35

  • 'Encouraging first step' NSC Spokesman John Kirby on Iran detainee negotiation

    06:07

  • 'Everything in Lahaina has been decimated,’ Maui resident says

    06:11

  • FBI fatally shoots man accused of making violent threats against Biden and Alvin Bragg

    03:34

  • Fulton County DA says special counsel indictment won’t affect charging decisions

    01:12

  • Police say report of active shooter at Senate office was a 'bad call'

    01:48

  • 'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment

    05:44

Katy Tur

Rudy Giuliani speaks following booking at Fulton County jail

07:30

Rudy Giuliani addressed reporters after surrendering to Fulton County authorities on charges related to his alleged attempts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia with former President Donald Trump. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on the scene following Giuliani’s statement and who will be representing him in court. Aug. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani speaks following booking at Fulton County jail

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34

  • Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  • Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

    01:33

  • Questions still remain after Maui fires: 'We don't have all the facts available'

    04:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All