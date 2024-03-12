IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report
March 12, 2024
Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

05:12

Special counsel Robert Hur testified at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about his report on President Biden's handling of classified documents. NBC News' Mike Memoli has details on the questioning he faced and explains what was revealed in the transcript of Biden's interview.March 12, 2024

