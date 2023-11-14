IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur

Republican Sen. Mullin challenges Teamsters president to fight

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., challenged Teamsters President Sean O'Brien to fight during a tense moment of a senate hearing. Sen. Bernie Sanders intervened during the confrontation. Nov. 14, 2023

