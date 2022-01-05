Rep. Kinzinger on "painting the picture" of January 6th
Just before the 1-year mark of the January 6th riot, Katy Tur sat down with Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a member of the select committee on January 6th, to talk about the committee's pursuit of information from Sean Hannity, current lawmakers, and former White House aides.Jan. 5, 2022
