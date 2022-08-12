IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House passes sweeping climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden’s desk

Katy Tur

Rep. Jim Himes; '100% confident' inflation bill will pass the house'

06:51

Katy Tur spoke with Representative Jim Himes (D-CT), to talk about the House vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as well as revelations in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.Aug. 12, 2022

