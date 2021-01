An army of users from the social media platform Reddit is turning the stock market on its head, in what the Verge calls quote, “an online tug of war.” Regular people - using apps that allow them to make trades directly without going through a financial advisor - are pumping cash into companies that Wall Street usually bets against. New York Times Columnist and Co-Anchor of CNBC's Squawk Box, Andrew Ross Sorkin, joins Katy Tur with more.