Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol
The International Committee of the Red Cross said a convoy sent to the Ukrainian city Mariupol was unable to get passage to help civilians evacuate, while local officials accused Russia of failing to abide by a promise of a humanitarian corridor.April 1, 2022
Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine
