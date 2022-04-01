IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine

    11:23
  • Now Playing

    Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'

    05:39

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

    04:28

  • Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape

    06:53

  • Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'

    06:16

  • Amb. Julie Fisher: ‘The people of Belarus are deeply opposed to this war’

    06:06

  • Krish O’Mara Vignarajah on immigration policy, logistics of welcoming Ukrainian refugees

    05:50

  • Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv

    02:49

  • Melaniya Podolyak: Russian invasion is heartbreaking, but Ukrainians are strong

    05:02

  • Humanitarian aid convoys attempt to reach Mariupol

    03:39

  • Russian governor claims Ukrainian helicopters fired on Russian oil depot

    03:53

  • Lawmaker on Ukraine aid 'There's no way all $14 billion...have been able to be deployed.'

    03:53

  • 'A campaign that is floundering badly': Russian war lacks battlefield commander

    06:32

  • U.S. sees shift in Russian strategy in Ukraine; reaffirms support for Ukrainian defense

    11:51

  • Biden’s big moves on energy

    07:03

  • Biden taps oil reserve

    03:38

  • Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go

    07:42

  • Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy

    08:29

  • Is Russia repositioning?

    08:59

Katy Tur

Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol

01:59

The International Committee of the Red Cross said a convoy sent to the Ukrainian city Mariupol was unable to get passage to help civilians evacuate, while local officials accused Russia of failing to abide by a promise of a humanitarian corridor.April 1, 2022

  • Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine

    11:23
  • Now Playing

    Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'

    05:39

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

    04:28

  • Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape

    06:53

  • Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'

    06:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All