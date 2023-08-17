Questions still remain after Maui fires: 'We don't have all the facts available'

- UP NEXT
Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn05:37
Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage06:13
FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'06:20
Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 401:02
‘Lahaina is not for sale’: Maui wildfire survivor to real estate developers03:30
'There is no 'next place'' Maui resident on why fires are so devastating for residents12:32
'Our generation is angry' David Hogg on new PAC supporting younger candidates04:21
'It looks apocalyptic' Maui resident describes experience with deadly wildfires04:35
'Encouraging first step' NSC Spokesman John Kirby on Iran detainee negotiation06:07
'Everything in Lahaina has been decimated,’ Maui resident says06:11
FBI fatally shoots man accused of making violent threats against Biden and Alvin Bragg03:34
Fulton County DA says special counsel indictment won’t affect charging decisions01:12
Police say report of active shooter at Senate office was a 'bad call'01:48
'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment05:44
Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'07:43
Capitol Police evacuate Senate office building after unconfirmed report of active shooter01:51
'A meaningful charge' What to expect from Donald Trump's January 6 Indictment10:29
Defense testifies Oxford school shooter abandoned by parents01:17
'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States03:35
Biden, Italian Prime Minster Meloni meet to discuss foreign policy01:51
- UP NEXT
Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn05:37
Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage06:13
FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'06:20
Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 401:02
‘Lahaina is not for sale’: Maui wildfire survivor to real estate developers03:30
'There is no 'next place'' Maui resident on why fires are so devastating for residents12:32
Play All