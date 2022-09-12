- Now Playing
Queen’s former press secretary says Elizabeth II could ‘relate to people at a very human level’04:33
- UP NEXT
Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’07:01
Watch: King Charles III addresses Scottish Parliament02:51
Scotland honors the queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral service00:43
King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch01:21
Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight04:56
King Charles meets with Commonwealth leaders04:22
President Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral02:36
Biden remembers quote Queen Elizabeth II shared with Americans on Sept. 1101:20
Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone.04:40
The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her06:29
Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt08:51
Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse07:37
The Last Thing: Have you met the Queen?02:51
Future of the Monarchy06:36
Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?11:14
The monarchy and colonialism07:11
David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation09:23
Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II08:52
Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador03:33
- Now Playing
Queen’s former press secretary says Elizabeth II could ‘relate to people at a very human level’04:33
- UP NEXT
Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’07:01
Watch: King Charles III addresses Scottish Parliament02:51
Scotland honors the queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral service00:43
King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch01:21
Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight04:56
Play All