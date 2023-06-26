IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin thanks rebel fighters for abandoning rebellion

Katy Tur

Putin thanks rebel fighters for abandoning rebellion

President Vladimir Putin thanked Wagner Group members for turning around after the attempted rebellion on Russia’s capital. Putin then urged rebel fighters to join the Russian army or “go home.”June 26, 2023

