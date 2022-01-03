Prince Andrew to argue 2009 settlement protects him against legal action from Giuffre
A federal court unsealed documents connected to the civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew brought by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre says she was sexually assaulted by the royal as a teenager. Prince Andrew’s lawyers will argue that a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein protects him against legal action. Jan. 3, 2022
