Buckingham Palace: Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles, defending himself ‘as a private citizen’
Prince Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. This comes a day after the royal's lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit that accuses him of sexual abuse.Jan. 13, 2022
