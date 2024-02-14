IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Multiple people injured after gunfire at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

    Police: Shots fired near Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports on the scene in Kansas City, where police have told people to leave the Union Station area. Two individuals have been taken into custody.Feb. 14, 2024

