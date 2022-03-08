Poland to send MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base

Poland will be sending MIG-29 fighter jets to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany and has asked the U.S. to backfill them with appropriate aircraft. NBC's Dan De Luce and Courtney Kube discuss what this move could mean amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.March 8, 2022
