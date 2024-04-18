IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pennsylvania election official works to combat voter apathy
April 18, 202403:21
Katy Tur

Pennsylvania election official works to combat voter apathy

03:21

NBC News' Dasha Burns reports on a Pennsylvania election worker who is trying to build up voter enthusiasm ahead of the 2024 general election. Neil Makhija, Montgomery County's commissioner in charge of elections, is hoping to combat voter apathy by highlighting those in his first "Voter Hall of Fame."April 18, 2024

