Oath Keepers leader and members arrested for January 6 attack
11:01
Share this -
copied
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers militia along with 10 other members were indicted by a grand jury today on seditious conspiracy charges. Katy Tur breaks down the indictment with NBC News Justice Correspondent, Pete Williams, and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance.Jan. 13, 2022
Now Playing
Oath Keepers leader and members arrested for January 6 attack
11:01
UP NEXT
Buckingham Palace: Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles, defending himself ‘as a private citizen’
02:46
Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards
04:00
Biden expected to call for change to filibuster rules in Georgia speech, pleasing voting rights activists
04:48
Experts recommend N95 and KN95 masks against Omicron. Here's how to spot counterfeits.
08:06
Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates