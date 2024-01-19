IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NYT Columnist David French breaks down the 14th amendment argument against Trump

NYT Columnist David French breaks down the 14th amendment argument against Trump

Katy Tur spoke with constitutional law expert and opinion columnist for The New York Times, David French, about Section 3 of the 14th amendment, which the Colorado Supreme Court says bars Trump from appearing Republican primary ballot. The issue is currently being considered by the Supreme Court. Jan. 19, 2024

