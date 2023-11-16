IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49
  • Now Playing

    New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

    10:55

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12

  • What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    03:07

  • Donald Trump Jr. to testify Monday as first defense witness in $250 million civil fraud trial

    06:26

  • Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

    04:18

  • What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

    05:28

  • ‘Parroting Donald’: Michael Cohen on why Trump’s ‘belligerent’ lawyers sound like him

    08:17

  • What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers

    01:53

  • Ivanka Trump gives measured testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    03:25

  • 'They look at her as someone with information'

    03:40

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘hurt himself substantively’ with damaging admission in NY fraud trial

    04:14

  • ‘Courtroom theatrics’: Trump uses fraud trial as ‘dress rehearsal’ for his criminal cases

    06:29

  • Losing: Trump warned fraud testimony may sink his wobbling company

    11:50

  • Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

    04:04

  • Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself and his children with one word on the stand

    08:56

  • Donald Trump testifies in his civil fraud trial

    02:32

  • ‘Chill over much of courtroom’: Expert on Trump’s impact as witness in NY civil fraud trial Monday

    11:59

Katy Tur

New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case

02:49

A New York appeals court judge has temporarily lifted the gag order against former President Trump and his attorneys in the civil fraud trial against him and his organization. MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin discusses why the order was lifted and the arguments Trump and his lawyers are making.Nov. 16, 2023

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49
  • Now Playing

    New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

    10:55

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12

  • What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    03:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All