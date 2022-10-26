IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New Ted Kennedy book reveals Justice Alito assured he would uphold Roe v. Wade

New Ted Kennedy book reveals Justice Alito assured he would uphold Roe v. Wade

Katy Tur spoke with John A. Farrell, author of "Ted Kennedy: A Life," to talk about the reveal that Justice Samuel Alito assured Kennedy he would respect precedent and uphold Roe v. Wade, despite voting to overturn it this year.Oct. 26, 2022

