    New Hampshire voters weigh their choices ahead of next week's primary

    00:29
Katy Tur

New Hampshire voters weigh their choices ahead of next week's primary

00:29

Katy Tur spoke with voters in Manchester, New Hampshire about who they are planning to vote for in next week's primary and what they think the stakes of the 2024 election are. Jan. 15, 2024

    New Hampshire voters weigh their choices ahead of next week's primary

    00:29
