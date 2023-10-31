Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government

- Now Playing
Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government08:18
Senate confirms Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador to Israel02:39
'Certain U.S. interests might be injured' Impact of the U.S.'s close alliance with Israel06:20
Netanyahu senior adviser on Israeli operations: 'Tonight we are starting payback'15:16
Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations05:06
Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'06:48
Fmr. FBI Agent on Maine mass shooter manhunt: 'Time is very limited to try and find him'05:19
Top House Democrat reacts to Johnson Speaker election: 'I'm going to take him at his word'03:34
After 20 days without a speaker, Rep. Buck says Emmer 'has some hurdles to overcome'05:31
Cohen testifies that Trump would come up with his own net worth estimations02:36
Experts weigh in on 'Byzantine and complicated' hostage releases by Hamas02:57
'We hope to see more' Former Israel Prime Minister on hostage release08:26
‘Active communication’ continues for recovery of American hostages, Kirby says02:34
What we know about the two hostages released by Hamas04:29
Biden pledges full support to American hostages released from Hamas01:43
Netanyahu advisor on American hostage release: 'all of us in Israel celebrate with them'11:38
Netanyahu adviser: Hamas releasing hostages doesn't mean it's humanitarian03:26
Scenes from West Bank as violence from Israel-Hamas war continues03:17
At least two drones targeted U.S. forces in Syria02:27
Netanyahu advisor on why aid is not getting to Gaza, 'We have to have assurances'10:40
