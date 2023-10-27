IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katy Tur

Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations

05:06

NBC News' Richard Engel reports on the near-total internet and communications blackout in Gaza and the challenges of receiving accurate information.Oct. 27, 2023

