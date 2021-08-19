MSNBC Exclusive: Interview with member of USPS Board of Governors

The postal service is planning to start slowing the delivery of first-class mail in an effort to cut costs. It's all part of a 10-year strategic plan outlined by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Joining Geoff Bennett for an exclusive interview is Amber McReynolds, a member of the US Postal Service Board of Governors. She is one three new members of the Board, nominated by President Biden, and is also CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute.Aug. 19, 2021