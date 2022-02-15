Mother of Sandy Hook victim hopes lawsuit with gun manufacturer will help ‘make practices safer’
05:09
Share this -
copied
Sandy Hook families reached a $73 million historic settlement with the maker of the rifle used in the 2012 elementary school massacre. One mother said she hopes the lawsuit will force gun companies to “make their practices safer than they’ve ever been which will save lives and stop more shootings.” Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Mother of Sandy Hook victim hopes lawsuit with gun manufacturer will help ‘make practices safer’
05:09
UP NEXT
Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'
01:42
US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'
01:31
Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'
06:01
Gov. Murphy on lifting school mask mandate: 'This gets us in the right place.'
07:17
'We have to get this right' former CIA officer on finding answers on Havana Syndrome