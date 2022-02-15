IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mother of Sandy Hook victim hopes lawsuit with gun manufacturer will help ‘make practices safer’

    05:09
    Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42

  • US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31

  • Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'

    06:01

  • Gov. Murphy on lifting school mask mandate: 'This gets us in the right place.'

    07:17

  • 'We have to get this right' former CIA officer on finding answers on Havana Syndrome

    03:59

  • David Crosby on Spotify: 'We don't feel that it's a place we want to be'

    05:31

  • 'You're just erasing identities as a whole' Student and Author on the impact of book bans

    06:02

  • Senate Democrats hope to move quickly on Supreme Court vacancy

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states

    02:03

  • 'Rates have to go up, and it's not going to be easy.' What's next for the Federal Reserve.

    01:44

  • Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March

    02:36

  • Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"

    05:05

  • Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials

    01:34

  • Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines

    06:19

  • US Senate candidate Gary Chambers talks cannabis reform after smoking in new campaign ad

    04:36

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    03:16

  • Senate Democrats force debate on voting rights reform

    03:13

  • The troubling connection between Veterans and extremist militias

    05:59

  • Ex-wife of Oath Keepers leader claims he was 'fulfilling his own mythology'

    03:35

Katy Tur

Mother of Sandy Hook victim hopes lawsuit with gun manufacturer will help ‘make practices safer’

05:09

Sandy Hook families reached a $73 million historic settlement with the maker of the rifle used in the 2012 elementary school massacre. One mother said she hopes the lawsuit will force gun companies to “make their practices safer than they’ve ever been which will save lives and stop more shootings.” Feb. 15, 2022

